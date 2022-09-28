Early voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Thursday

GRUNDY – Voters can begin casting ballots Thursday, when early voting begins for the Nov. 8 general election.

Grundy County voters will select their picks for a number of statewide offices, including the race for Illinois governor that pits Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker against his challenger Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, of downstate Xenia.

Area voters also will cast ballots for the U.S Senate, which features Republican Kathy Salvi challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Also on the ballot are races for Congress, three state senators, and three representatives in the General Assembly.

Locally, however, there is not a lot of competition.

The incumbent sheriff, treasurer and clerk each are running unopposed. Clerk Kay Olson, a Morris Democrat, Sheriff Ken Briley, a Minooka Republican, and Treasurer Todd Koehn, also a Minooka Republican, all filed petitions and have no challengers.

The regional superintendent of schools, Chris Mehochko, a Republican from Yorkville, won his primary contest against Kristen Koppers and is now running unopposed in the general election.

Because of redistricting, all 18 county board seats in the three board districts are up for reelection. Every District 2 candidate automatically will be reelected, as only six candidates are on the ballot. That includes newcomer Joseph Dominic Schiavone, a Republican chosen by the board to replace Debra Jo Kinsella.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland will face off against Judge Christina Cantlin of Ottawa for 13th Circuit Court judge to succeed Eugene P. Daugherity, now an appellate justice.

Residents who live within the Braceville Fire Protection District’s voting district will vote on whether to approve an increase in the corporate tax rate not to exceed .35% of the value of all taxable property within the district.

Early voting takes place at the County Clerk’s Office, located in the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris. Cellphones are not allowed in the courthouse. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until Nov. 7.

The Clerk’s Office also will be open for additional early voting hours:

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 – 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 13 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct.29 – 8 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Oct. 30 – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 – 8 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Sept. 29, also marks the first day the Clerk’s Office could mail official ballots to those registered voters who have applied for a vote by mail ballot. Voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail in the upcoming election should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-941-3222, ext. 1, to obtain the necessary application, or they may find the application under “Election Information” on the Grundy County website at grundycountyil.gov. The last day to mail a ballot is Monday, Nov. 7.

Voters with questions or wanting more information should contact the Grundy County Clerk at 815-941-3222, ext. 1, or by email at elections@grundycountyil.gov.