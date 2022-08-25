Channahon man accused of stabbing another man

CHANNAHON – A Channahon man was charged with aggravated battery after stabbing a man in Channahon on Aug. 21, according to court records.

Nicholas J. Walker-Eckert , 22, was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, a class three felony, according to court records.

Court documents said Walker-Eckert used a knife to stab “causing great bodily harm” to another male in the Channahon area.

The Channahon Police Department were unable to be reached for comment on details related to the alleged crime.

Walker-Eckert is being held at the Grundy County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Conditions of the bond include no consumption of alcohol and not being in any establishment with the primary business of selling alcohol.