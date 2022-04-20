Morris City Council Recap: 2 new businesses approved, mayor congratulates Saratoga Hawks

MORRIS — The Morris City Council approved licensing for two new businesses Monday night.

Themis Sparagis will operate Morris Diner & Pancake House, a restaurant at 1920 N. Division St. Lisa Johnson will operate Lush Med Spa, which specializes in botox, micro needling, facials and dermal fillers. The spa is at 316 Liberty St.

Mayor Chris Brown congratulated the Saratoga Hawks Eighth grade Volleyball team on their second-place IHSA state win. and The team completed the season 21-2.

“The Saratoga Hawks eighth grade volleyball is a program that promotes hard work, self-confidence, sportsmanship, and leadership,” Brown said. “The program teaches there athletes the importance of being respectful leaders in their sports, schools and the community.”

Mayor Chris Brown with the Saratoga Hawks 8th grade volleyball team. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Planning Commission recommended the council deny a request presented by Menards for the conditional permitted use of construction of storage units.

Tyler Edwards, a real estate representative with Menards, discussed the importance of the construction of conditional use storage units to both the city and Menards.

“Menards operates retail stores, but another thing we operate are self-storage facilities,” Edwards said. “We have about 4,000 through out the midwest. We do that because it is very compatible with our retail business.”

Members from both the council and the public expressed concerns for having a large corporation open a self-storage facility when there are several locally owned businesses in Morris.

“I’m in the business for the city, you’re in the business for Menards,” said Alderman Julian Houston. “It bothers me that if you come in and one local business goes out- that is what bothers me.”

The motion passed 7-0. Menards will not be able to build storage units.