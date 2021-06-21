To give back to those who are serving, or have served, Operation St. Nick is granting wishes up to $5,000 for 12 Grundy County military families with children.

Serving our country has a very big effect on loved ones of those who serve. Family life is disrupted for spouses and children, careers put on hold, and the price of personal sacrifice is often times life changing. We want to repay those who have served our country on our behalf by making this year a little easier for their families. Wishes will be granted in July.

• Must be a resident of Grundy County

• Need to be currently in the military or have been honorably discharged

• Entries should be filled out by the service person, or family member and submitted by 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2022.

Those applications accepted will be required to show prove that they are in the Military or Veteran’s will be required to submit their DD-214.