Beatles tribute band Fab Four coming to Joliet’s Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Square Theatre is on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute will bring their performance of The Beatles’ music to the Rialto Square Theatre on Oct. 5.

The Rialto in downtown Joliet announced that tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

“The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute is undoubtedly the ultimate Beatles tribute,“ The Rialto said in a news release announcing the show on Monday. ”With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles’ classics the “The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute” will make you think you are back in time rockin’ with John, Paul, George and Ringo."

The band has performed around the world.

Songs performed include “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes The Sun,” “Hey Jude,” and more.

The tribute band includes: Ron McNeil, who plays John Lennon; Gavin Pring, who plays George Harrision who was born and raised in The Beatles’ birthplace of Liverpool, England; Erik Fidel as Ringo Starr; and Ardy Sarraf, who plays Paul McCartney and has toured with McCartney.

Ticket prices start at $32.50 for the Sunday performance at 7:30 p.m. They will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

For information, visit rialtosquare.com.