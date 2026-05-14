Gardner-South Wilmington students help each other through Student Assistance Fund

Gardner-South Wilmington seniors Britney Fatlan and Madison Wright are both Youth Philanthropy students who help sustain the Student Assistance Fund. (Michael Urbanec)

In 2017, a group of Gardner-South Wilmington students sat in a classroom as part of the Youth Philanthropy program, listening to a local organization talk about the aid it provides to the community.

The question that came out of it was something like, “Wait, could we do this at our school?”

Youth Philanthropy is a program run by the Community Foundation of Grundy County that provides aid to area high school students.

“Nonprofit organizations come in and talk to us for Youth Philanthropy, and at the end of the year, we distribute our $5,000 between whoever we think needs it by a vote,” senior Britney Fatlan said. “We usually give the Student Assistance Fund $750 each year.”

Senior Madison Wright said it’s nice because if she has a friend in need, there’s a place they can go and get help.

In the years since, the Student Assistance Fund has provided prom tickets, eye exams, glasses, food, Christmas presents, a mattress, doctor’s appointments, and even housing assistance. The Student Assistance Fund typically comes into play when other organizations can’t help.

Jillian Wills, the school’s social worker and Youth Philanthropy sponsor, said students can get help by talking to her or Chris Ruddy, the district’s director of student services.

“Things just come up when you’re talking, and the only requirement is that they express a need,” Wills said. “We see if we can help in any other way, and when we can’t, or if the process is too long, we fill the gap.”

Names are all kept anonymous. Students don’t know who is getting help, and everyone agrees that it’s nobody’s business who gets help as long as their needs are met.

“It’s a way for the kids to advocate for themselves,” Wills said. “With other programs, they’re reliant on their parents, and their parents going to that place and getting assistance. Sometimes, parents are very, very busy.”

Fatlan said it makes a big difference in students’ lives, and that outside organizations have seen how helpful it has been. She said the United Lutheran Church donates to the fund every year, and there are other anonymous donors as well.

Other schools that participate in Youth Philanthropy are Coal City High School, Morris Community High School and Seneca High School.