Chicago men arrested in Morris after pursuit on I-80

Two Chicago men were arrested near Morris on Tuesday after a pursuit on Interstate 80, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at approximately 8:36 p.m., they were notified of a vehicle related to a retail theft investigation in Peru that had already fled one traffic stop by fleeing eastbound on I-80.

Police arrested Lavon Reed, 21, and Deandre Dumas, 34, both of Chicago. Reed was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Dumas was charged with obstruction. Both were transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Police said the vehicle traveled at a high speed, struck stop sticks, and crossed the median, driving eastbound in the westbound lane before returning to the proper lanes. The pursuit ended near mile marker 110.

Reed, the driver, immediately gave himself up, and Dumas fled on foot. Police said they tracked Dumas to a backyard in the 1800 block of Harbor Drive in Morris.

Police also said they recovered merchandise from the vehicle related to the reported retail theft in Peru.

Lavon Reed, 21, of Chicago. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)