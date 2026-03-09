Seneca Grade School students learn about the world with annual geography fair

Seneca sixth-grade students filled the cafeteria with their geography fair projects, and family, friends and members of the public came to see what the kids learned. (Photo provided by Julie Craig)

Seneca Grade School’s sixth-grade students showcased their hard work as part of the school’s annual geography fair, expanding their new knowledge of the world.

According to a news release, the event was an outstanding educational experience, drawing a crowd of family, friends, and community members to the cafeteria, which was transformed into a vibrant display of colorful boards and interactive presentations representing countries and regions from around the world.

Students demonstrated their knowledge of continents, cultures, climates, landmarks, and global traditions, impressing visitors with their research and presentation skills. Attendees moved from project to project, asking questions and learning fascinating facts about places near and far, from the rainforests of South America to historic European landmarks, to bustling Asian cities.

Teacher Julia Craig praised her students for their enthusiasm and commitment to excellence.

“The fair not only reinforced geography standards, but also encouraged public speaking, creativity, and critical thinking,” reads the news release. “Many students shared that they enjoyed exploring new cultures and discovering interesting traditions from around the globe.”

Craig said in the news release that parents and community members expressed appreciation for the opportunity to see firsthand the depth of learning taking place at Seneca.

“By the end of the day, it was clear the geography fair was more than just a school assignment,” reads the news release. “It was a memorable experience filled with learning, laughter, and pride.”