Suspect in Morris shooting over weekend charged with first degree murder

A man who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Morris over the weekend is now facing murder charges.

The Morris Police Department on Tuesday said Marshall Szpara, 22, of Seneca, has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in relation to a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Washington Street, police said on Saturday.

Julian Rosario, 35, of Channahon, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Paul Mitchell, 21, was initially transported to the Morris Hospital then life-flighted to a level one trauma center, and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, and this was an isolated incident.

“Currently, there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said Tuesday. “Based on the investigation, this appears to have been an isolated incident related to an argument between two parties.”

The police department said it will be proactive with its patrols and investigations in the downtown area.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Morris Police Department investigations department at 815-941-6282.