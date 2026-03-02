Minooka Community High School was selected among 686 in the Varsity Yearbook’s Portfolio Volume 31

Minooka Community High School’s yearbook has been selected for inclusion in Varsity Yearbook’s distinguished Portfolio, a national showcase recognizing the most outstanding yearbooks in the country.

The selection places Minooka among only 686 schools featured in this year’s Portfolio, chosen from more than 900 submissions. From that group, just 62 yearbooks earned a place in the Anthology section, the highest honor, recognizing excellence in scholastic journalism, innovative design, and compelling storytelling.

“We’re proud to present Portfolio, a showcase of the most exceptional work in journalism and design,” Executive Vice President of Varsity Yearbook, Doug McWilliams, said in a news release. “This collection represents the very best in North America, and we are honored to highlight the talent and creativity of these remarkable students.”

Portfolio recognizes yearbooks that demonstrate sustained excellence in writing and visual presentation, comprehensive coverage, and exceptional photography. The honor celebrates the dedication, creativity, and teamwork of the yearbook staff.

For more information about Minooka Community High School’s recognition in Varsity Yearbook’s Portfolio volume 31, please contact adviser Ron Maruszak at rmaruszak@mchs.net