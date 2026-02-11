Morris Cheerleaders win IHSA 2A state championship

Morris Community High School cheerleaders perform during the IHSA 2A state championships, in which they finished first. (Photo provided by Ericka Steck)

The Morris Community High School varsity cheerleaders have won the IHSA 2A state championship.

The team is coached by head coach Ericka Steck, assistants Brittany Randt and Chloe Osborn.

Cheerleaders include seniors, Ryleigh Nicolaides, Grace Misener, Caitlin Gile, Brenna Sheets, Avery Poole and Addie Lanahan, juniors Peyton Uher, Addy Olson, Addy Corwin and Maddy Poole, and sophomors Dynasty Brooks, Gracie Swartz, Makaila Erickson, and Claire Severson.

The athletic director is Jeff Johnson and the principal is Michelle Flanagan.