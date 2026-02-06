Morris Warriors? High school board to vote Monday on new mascot name

Morris' Bryce Lee (71) and his teammates Owen Olson (10) and Chace Bachert (52) celebrate during the IHSA Class 4A semifinals football playoff game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Lombard. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Morris Community High School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at 1000 Union St., and there it will either approve or reject a new bid to change the school’s mascot to the Warriors.

The students, staff and faculty were surveyed in January, with 52% of the vote going toward the Warriors. A survey of people in the community that followed yielded similar results. The community has decided on the Warriors, according to the school district.

The school board initially voted to retire the former mascot by the end of the 2024-25 school year back in January 2022, and the school has since spent years removing Native American imagery from the building and athletic fields.

For the past few seasons, the school has been represented by a maroon letter “M” outlined with yellow.

The retiring of the former mascot came on a 6-1 vote, with Lynn Vermillion being the sole no vote.

The changes were made to meet a recommendation of the Office of Civil Rights to remove all references to the mascot on uniforms by December 2023.

The district didn’t quite meet that deadline, but it hasn’t ordered any new uniforms with the former mascot on it since then and all uniforms with the former mascot are now retired.