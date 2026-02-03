Dwight business leaders re-establishing Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce

A group of Dwight-area business owners and operators is re-establishing the Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce was consolidated in 2014 with the Economic Development Council, Main Street, Impact Dwight, and other tourism efforts to form the Dwight Economic Alliance to streamline resources, finances and volunteer leadership, according to a Monday news release.

“With support from the Village of Dwight, this model operated successfully for a number of years and played an important role in advancing community initiatives,” according to the release. “Recently, the Village of Dwight announced the formation of its own Economic Development Council, resuming direct responsibility for economic development activities within the village. Additionally, the Dwight Economic Alliance announced it would change its name to Dwight Alliance and shift primary focus to civic and community events.”

The group has filed for state incorporation and appointed an interim Board of Directors. It has also established working committees to guide the Chamber’s early development.

The organizers emphasize it is being built intentionally and collaboratively with a focus on long-term sustainability and broad business participation, according to the release.

“The mission of the Dwight Area Chamber of Commerce is to support and advocate for local businesses, strengthen our local economy, and foster collaboration that enhances opportunity and quality of life throughout our community,” according to the release.

For more information or to get involved, contact info@dwightchamber.com or call 815-584-1901.

More information on how to participate, the organization’s structure, programming, membership, leadership and upcoming meetings will be shared as the organization progresses.