La Hacienda Del Patron in Morris has new owners

The Grundy County Chamber held a ribbon cutting at La Hacienda Del Patron last month to celebrate the restaurant’s new ownership. Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, Owner by Elizabeth Gomez and her family and staff cut the official ribbon Jan. 9. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The City of Morris and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce celebrated La Hacienda Del Patron’s new ownership and chamber membership earlier this month.

The restaurant is now owned by Elizabeth Gomez, and it’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 0 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Under the new management, guests have noticed a significant positive change in overall service, quality, and atmosphere,” Gomez said in a news release. “More than just a place to dine, La Hacienda Del Patrón is a welcoming gathering space known for hosting family-friendly events and community celebrations, proudly serving as a local destination where great food, improved service, and meaningful connections come together.”

The menu is inspired by family recipes, she said, including classic Mexican favorites such as sizzling fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chiles rellenos, pozole, fresh seafood dishes, and house-made salsas. All of which can be paired with signature margaritas, margarita flights, and specialty drinks including micheladas, palomas, and cantaritos.

“We love creating experiences that go beyond dining. From Paint & Sip nights, karaoke, live DJ music, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, and kids’ parties, we take pride in helping our guests celebrate life’s special moments,” Gomez said. “With a spacious and welcoming atmosphere, we also offer the perfect setting for business meetings, group gatherings, and private events—making La Hacienda Del Patrón a place where everyone feels at home.”

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 9, along with ambassadors, Mayor Chris Brown, city officials and with Gomez’s loved ones.

“Elizabeth and her team provide all the essentials to a great dining experience – delicious food, fun atmosphere, and a kind staff. They have worked hard to refresh the restaurant and have succeeded,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on La Hacienda Del Patrón visit haciendadelpatronil.com, call 815-705-0991, or follow the restaurant on Facebook.

For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.