Man who headbutted cop arrested in Braceville

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew J. Baumgartner, 27, of Wisconsin, for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery to a police officer after he headbutted an officer early Sunday morning.

Police said deputies were called to check on a vehicle at around 4 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 53 at Huston Road in Braceville. They said they found a 2015 Toyota pickup truck in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on.

The vehicle was registered stolen out of Champaign, police said. A deputy asked Baumgartner to step out of the vehicle, but he refused, and a Braidwood officer responded to assist.

According to police, a struggle ensued, and Baumgartner headbutted the Braidwood officer. Police said the deputy used a stun gun on Baumgartner. Baumgartner was then handcuffed and transported to Grundy County Jail.