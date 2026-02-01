Shaw Local

Man who headbutted cop arrested in Braceville

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew J. Baumgartner, 27, of Wisconsin, for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery to a police officer after he headbutted an officer early Sunday morning.

Police said deputies were called to check on a vehicle at around 4 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 53 at Huston Road in Braceville. They said they found a 2015 Toyota pickup truck in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on.

The vehicle was registered stolen out of Champaign, police said. A deputy asked Baumgartner to step out of the vehicle, but he refused, and a Braidwood officer responded to assist.

According to police, a struggle ensued, and Baumgartner headbutted the Braidwood officer. Police said the deputy used a stun gun on Baumgartner. Baumgartner was then handcuffed and transported to Grundy County Jail.

