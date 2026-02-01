Shaw Local

Grundy County man stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Judy Harvey

A suspect is in custody after a man was found with several stab wounds in a trailer park in Grundy County.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies along with Minooka police were dispatched at about 6:27 p.m. Saturday to the Shady Oaks trailer park for a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival police located the victim, a 45-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelsey Venecia, 38, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trespassing and was transported to the Grundy County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to this residence seven times for domestic related circumstances since October, the sheriff’s office said.

