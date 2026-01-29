Norway Temperance Hall added to National Register of Historic Places

The Norway Temperance Hall in Norway, which is officially on the National Register of Historic Places as of January 2026. (Photo provided by the Norsk Museum)

Norway Temperance Hall officially has been added to the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. National Park Service.

The Norsk Museum said in a news release Wednesday that restoration work is progressing, with the roof nearing completion and plans for new gutters underway. According to the Norsk museum, achieving this status should streamline the grant application process.

The Illinois National Register Advisory Council unanimously approved the nomination in October.

According to the release, the Norway Methodist Church founded the Norway Temperance Association in the late 1870s, and the hall was built in 1909 under the guidance of the Rev. C.W. Hanson. It served as a community cornerstone for almost five decades, hosting meetings, graduations, basketball games, plays, dinners and fundraisers.

The Norway Temperance Association dissolved in 1956, splitting its remaining funds among three local churches.

Preservation efforts began in 2017, when the hall was named one of Illinois’ most endangered historic sites due to severe structural challenges.

According to the release, restoration costs are estimated at between $10,000 and $20,000 for the structure, $5,500 and $6,500 for the roof, $15,000 and $20,000 for the porch, and $225,000 and $250,000 for the interior.

The Norsk Museum said it owns the hall now thanks to the Borchsenius family, and it plans to feature rotating exhibits.

“Unfortunately, inflation has driven total restoration costs to approximately $500,000,” according to the release. “The immediate focus is on stabilizing the rear wall, repairing the roof and restoring windows before turning to the interior.

The Norks Museum is actively seeking historical items such as artifacts, photographs, personal stories and grant suggestions. For more information, visit norskmuseum.org.