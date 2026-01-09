Minooka Police issue 15 additional citations during holiday enforcement period

A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Minooka Police Department announced Wednesday that it issued an additional 15 citations during the holiday enforcement period.

The enforcement period stretched from Dec. 12 to Jan. 5, and it was done under the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Minooka police issued 10 distracted driving citations, four citations for driving without a seatbelt, and one citation for disobeying a traffic light.

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds and managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.