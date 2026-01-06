Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issues 26 speeding tickets over holiday enforcement campaign

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it issued 26 speeding tickets during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” traffic campaigns from Dec. 12 to Jan. 5.

Other arrests include one for illegal transportation of alcohol, one for a child restraint violation, one for driving without a valid license, one for using a phone while driving, and three other citations.

“We can’t stress it enough: Impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible, and puts lives at risk - yours, your passengers’, and everyone else’s on the road. That’s why we do this.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds and managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.