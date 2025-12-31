Morris Hospital YMCA hosting open house to celebrate 1 year anniversary

The Morris Hospital YMCA is celebrating its first anniversary in Morris, and it will be hosting a community open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The entire community is invited for tours of the facility, the chance to learn about membership, classes and programs, meet the YMCA’s staff and kids will get to play games and play in the bounce house in the gym.

There will also be cookie decorating and the chance to design a birthday hat.

The YMCA will also have demos, membership specials, and prizes.

The Morris hospital YMCA is a 60,000-square-foot building that opened in December 2024. It features an eight-lane lap pool, health and wellness center, gymnasium, indoor walking track surrounding the basketball courts, group exercise studios, a cycling room, a healthy eating kitchen, youth play spaces and meeting rooms.