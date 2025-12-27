The Village of Minooka welcomes Surf Internet service options to its Residents and Businesses

Surf Internet and the Village of Minooka officials celebrate a ceremonial groundbreaking for Surf’s expansion into Minooka. The event was held indoors due to cold temps, but was still warmly celebrated. (Photo Provided By The Village of Minooka)

The Village of Minooka is taking steps to give local residents and businesses more options for their internet needs.

Minooka and the Channahon Minooka Chamber, a part of the Grundy County Chamber, welcomed Surf Internet with a ceremonial groundbreaking on Dec. 4. Surf Internet does construction of fiber optics and is a supplier of internet access. Due to extreme cold, the groundbreaking was held indoors in Minooka Village Hall’s Community Room.

“Surf Internet is one of the most highly rated internet fiber optic providers with up to 8 gig speeds. It specializes in rural and underserved areas in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan,” Regional Development Manager, Tom Lekan, said in a news release.

Owner Gene Crusie founded the company in 1999, and it currently has more than 300 employees and serves over 600 communities. Surf Internet currently serves Coal City in Grundy County.

In Minooka, Surf will soon start boring fiber optics, which Lekan said is the best method of providing high-speed internet. Trucks will be seen boring in the village’s rights-of-way. Surf Internet will not be on anyone’s personal property until they order service.

“Once Surf is done, you will be able to order fiber for your house at a reasonably low price,” he said. “This will make Minooka a GIG city that few towns have.”

At the groundbreaking, Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman, Trustee Barry Thompson, Village Administrator Dan Duffy, Business Development Director Jack Guldenbecker, Public Works Director Ryan Anderson, Surf Regional Market Manager Audrey Miller, and Lekan, along with Grundy County Chamber ambassadors and staff, took part in the ceremony.

“They are expanding their network to our area, hopefully bringing competition and choice for fiber to the Village of Minooka for our residents, commercial industry, and industrial as well,” Duffy said at the event. “We look forward to a long relationship with Surf Internet.”

For more information, visit https://surfinternet.com