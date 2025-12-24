Procter & Gamble’s Morris fulfillment center donates to United Way of Grundy County

Pictured L to R: Oguzhan Orucoglu, P&G Site Leader, Karen Nall, United Way of Grundy County, Megan Braun, P&G HR Specialist (Photo Provided By The United Way of Grundy County)

Procter & Gamble’s Morris fulfillment center donated $15,000 to United Way of Grundy County as part of the company’s annual giving campaign.

P&G employees added $8,700 in individual pledges, exceeding their goal and bringing the total contribution to $23,700.

“P&G is proud to support Grundy County through our annual donation, reinforcing our commitment to the local community,” P&G HR specialist Megan Braun said in a news release. “Together, we can foster growth and enrichment for all residents, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of our efforts in the coming year.”

The funds will support programs addressing basic human needs, health care, education, income stability, mental health services, homeless prevention, crisis intervention, domestic violence programs, disability services, transportation, and disaster relief.

“We continue to be so grateful for the philanthropic and giving nature of our local P&G and their employees,” said Karen Nall, United Way of Grundy County executive director.