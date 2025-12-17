Grundy County announces the recipients of the 2025 Grundy County Friend of 4-H Awards

Pictured first is Kathy Wise of Morris, who serves the community as part of the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau. Pictured second recipient is 4-H Clover Supporters, an organization founded by Mark Mitchell of Verona and Mike Lowery of Mazon. (Photo Proviede By Anthony Warmack, communications coordinator, Illinois Extension)

University of Illinois Extension in Grundy County announced last week the recipients of the 2025 Grundy County Friend of 4-H Awards. Recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in helping the 4-H program and Grundy County members, this award is presented to organizations or individuals who are pillars in the local 4-H community.

This year, Grundy County 4-H recognized Kathy Wise and the 4-H Clover Supporters. Awards were presented in early December by Olivia Truhlar, the youth president of the Grundy County 4-H Federation, a youth-led leadership group representing Grundy 4-H.

According to the news release, it depends on who gets asked: Kathy Wise is either the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau bookkeeper or the person who keeps the Farm Bureau and Extension building from burning down. When someone first visits the 4-H Office, their first interaction is usually with Kathy.

Despite not being an Extension employee and never having been in 4-H herself, Kathy is a guide, a helper, and very often a problem-solver for 4-H members and their families.

“There are not enough words to describe how much Kathy impacts 4-H other than to say that if something needs fixing, answering, or figuring out, Kathy already knows the solution. When she found out she was getting this award, she said, ‘but I don’t even work for 4-H!’ and that’s precisely why she’s being recognized this year – she does all of this out of the kindness of her heart, and Grundy 4-H wouldn’t be the same without her”, Truhlar said in a news release.

Also recognized was 4-H Clover Supporters, an organization founded by Mark Mitchell of Verona and Mike Lowery of Mazon. Created to fund in-depth livestock programming, Clover Supporters has expanded to provide scholarships and program funding for both livestock and general projects, plus family events, learning opportunities, and event scholarships throughout the year. Volunteers gather donations, sell tickets, sort meat lots, and handle logistics, raising over $40,000 this year directly for the 4-H program.

The 4-H Program is the flagship youth development program of the University of Illinois. 4-H grows true leaders who are ‘Beyond Ready’ for life. The hands-on approach in 4-H gives young people guidance, tools, and encouragement, and then puts them in the driver’s seat to make great things happen.

“We are immensely grateful for your support and your caring heart”, said Grundy 4-H Federation President Olivia Truhlar