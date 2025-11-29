‘We’re not where we want to be,’ Minooka 201 official says on IAR data

While Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 outpaced the state average in recently released Illinois Report Card data from the Illinois State Board of Education, officials indicated they were not content with the results.

Minooka 201 administrators and the board of education hashed over the data that reflects student performance from the 2024-25 school year and factors in a variety of data — including, but not limited to — standardized test scores.

Two of Minooka 201’s schools — Minooka and Walnut Trails elementary schools — placed in the top-tier “exemplary” categories. The district’s four other eligible schools — Aux Sable Elementary, Jones Elementary, Minooka Intermediate and Minooka Junior High schools — placed within the second-tier “commendable” category.

Big-picture snapshot data on the Illinois Report Card indicates Minooka 201 is spending an average of $14,000 per student, basing the figure on the district’s total expenditures this past school year in the amount of $72.66 million.

In the core curricular areas of English language arts and math, state officials have been placing increased emphasis on student growth from one year to the next. To that end, Minooka 201 scored 55.4 on math and 53.1 in ELA, meaning the district is above the state’s 50.0 average in both metrics.

“Clearly, the state is not our target,” Chief Academic Officer Adrianne McKerrow said. “We do look at it for reference.”

During a wide-ranging discussion at a Nov. 17 board of education meeting, McKerrow and Superintendent Rachel Kinder brought up Minooka 201’s standings alongside peer districts, noting a years-long attempt at boosting scores is underway.

“In comparison, we’re not where we want to be in achievement — in terms of proficiency — yet, but the good news is we’re growing at a greater rate,” Kinder said.

The comparable districts — nine total — are reportedly within 30 to 45 minutes of Minooka. They were not named directly, but Kinder noted they “are comparable because of proximity, demographics, size or because of similar financial standing, in terms of their tax base and their spending per pupil.”

In terms of the proficiency scores, Minooka 201 outpaced the state average in ELA, math and science, but it lagged the comparative districts’ average in each curricular area.

The comparative districts, for instance, notched a 66.5% proficiency rate in ELA, compared to Minooka 201’s 56.3% score. In math, the comparative districts scored 52.8% proficiency, compared to Minooka 201’s 42.5%. In science, the comparative districts achieved 53.8% proficiency overall, compared to Minooka 201’s 47.9%.

But one bright spot has been the growth percentile metrics, where Minooka 201 outpaced the comparative districts. Minooka 201’s 53.1% growth percentile in ELA was higher than the

comparative districts’ 52.0% showing. Minooka 201’s 55.4% growth percentile in math also outpaced the comparative districts’ 53.4% showing.

“That’s a good sign that we’re moving in the right direction with our growth numbers,” Kinder said.

On a school-by-school basis, McKerrow said building leaders are “focusing on a few things, rather than everything” to continue the improvement trend.

“I know the data isn’t necessarily where we want it to be, but it’s getting there,” McKerrow said. “I’d rather go slow than go fast. We’re not leaving people behind.”

While there is still work to do in the road ahead, Board President Emily Conquest said she is encouraged by the positive strides that have taken place.

“I remember the days of looking at all of the data and being like, ‘Oh my word, where do we go?’” Conquest said. “I know, personally for me, I’ve seen the change. I’m excited about the change. I know that there’s so much work that is going into those small steps.”