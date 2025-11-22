Ransom, Streator men arrested in Grundy County with 70 grams of fentanyl

Eric Mikolajczyk, 35, of Ransom, and Anthony Fialko, 34, of Streator, were arrested at around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Gardner Road near Gorman Road after a traffic stop by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Active Unit.

The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction, police said, and the driver, Mikolajczyk, consented to a search after a discussion about his history with narcotics.

The deputy found a small baggie containing suspected fentanyl in Mikolajczyk’s pocket, and an additional 79 bags in the vehicle’s glove compartment, police said.

Police said Mikolajczyk and Fialko, a passenger, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Both were transported to the Grundy County Jail, police said, and are being held pending a pre-trial release hearing.