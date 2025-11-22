Shaw Local

Ransom, Streator men arrested in Grundy County with 70 grams of fentanyl

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Eric Mikolajczyk, 35, of Ransom, and Anthony Fialko, 34, of Streator, were arrested at around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Gardner Road near Gorman Road after a traffic stop by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro-Active Unit.

The vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction, police said, and the driver, Mikolajczyk, consented to a search after a discussion about his history with narcotics.

The deputy found a small baggie containing suspected fentanyl in Mikolajczyk’s pocket, and an additional 79 bags in the vehicle’s glove compartment, police said.

Police said Mikolajczyk and Fialko, a passenger, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Both were transported to the Grundy County Jail, police said, and are being held pending a pre-trial release hearing.

