City of Morris launches Flock Community Camera Program

The city of Morris and the Morris Police Department have announced the launch of the Flock Community Camera Program, which they say will aid first responders react faster and smarter and keep the public safer.

The program lets residents register their home security cameras, allowing police to contact them if they feel their cameras may be helpful to an investigation, and it allows businesses to integrate their live-feed cameras to the Morris Police Department via the Grundy County Dispatch Center.

According to a Wednesday news release, it’s the beginning of a Real Time Crime Center that uses technology to solve crimes.

“Having quick access to cameras means faster emergency response, because our response starts as soon as the camera is accessed, not when the officer or fire truck arrives,” said Police Chief Alicia Steffes “Whether it’s a missing child, a fire, an active shooter, a suspicious vehicle, or another rogue turkey situation—yes, it’s happened—we’ll have immediate access to additional cameras to see what’s happening and get help to the location where it’s needed.”

Police said that business cameras will be streamed to the dispatch center, and dispatchers can monitor active scenes and see the bigger picture. According to the news release, this should make crime scenes safer for first responders and the public.

Police said the program is entirely voluntary and secure, and the Morris Police Department cannot remotely access live feeds or cameras without permission.

“For the first time, our community can truly partner with law enforcement in a way that’s simple, smart, and surprisingly tech-savvy for a small town,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “Plus, anything that helps our officers respond faster and our community safer is a win.”

Residents and business owners can register at https://www.morrispolice.org/community-camera-program.html or call IT Director Kim Bezely at 815-942-2131.