Braidwood woman goes from casual walker to training for 125-mile race

Braidwood resident Jenny Dinelli, who is training for a 125-mile trail race in Arizona next year, calls Kankakee Sands Preserve her “gift” and she wishes more people would get outside and take advantage of the preserves. (Photo provided by. Forest Preserve District of Will County)

What began as a casual walk on a Will County forest preserve trail turned into a journey of strength and self-discovery.

Jenny Dinelli of Braidwood is now training at Kankakee Sands Preserve for a 125-mile trail race inspired by the place she calls her “gift.”

In an email to the Will County Forest Prserve District she wrote, “Thanks to your trail in Braidwood, I have gained enough confidence to register for the world-renowned Cocodona Sedona Canyons 125-mile race starting May 6.”

Dinelli, who grew up in South Wilmington, said she has participated in the forest preserve’s virtual 5K races, including the December Dash, as well as the Be a Trailblazer(Opens in a new window) experience. But it’s the Kankakee Sands trail that has truly ignited a fire in her to push herself.

Dinelli loves to train by “rucking” at the preserve, which involves wearing a backpack with weights. She hopes to build up to at least 60 miles a week to train for the race.

“My input goals include improving my descending footwork with poles, rock-scrambling speed, mental clarity while sleep-deprived and overall endurance,” Dinelli added. “My output goals are to become the first female from Illinois to finish the race and to become a better human.”

In her email, she thanked the Forest Preserve District for all it does to enhance quality of life in Will County.

“Thanks again for providing us locals a safe, clean and incredible place to strengthen our bodies but, most importantly, our minds,” she wrote.