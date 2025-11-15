University of Illinois Extension names Grundy County’s Kevin Carey assistant dean and director of 4-H

Kevin Carey, the new assistant dean and program leader for the Illinois Extension's 4-H program. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

The University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H program has a new assistant dean and director, as it named Kevin Carey to the positions at the end of October.

Carey grew up in Grundy County, coming from a farming family. He was an 11-year 4-H member.

“Kevin’s lifelong commitment to empowering youth, his alignment with Extension’s core values, and his service-minded leadership style have uniquely prepared him for this role,” said Matthew Vann, Illinois Extension associate dean and director. “We know that positive investment in young people through 4-H programs enhances their well-being and achievement as well as the prosperity and success of our state. We’re pleased to have Kevin at the helm in this new chapter.”

Carey has been serving as the interim in this role since March 2024, when former assistant dean and program leader Lisa Diaz became the director for the National 4-H Work Readiness Initiative. Before that , he was the senior program lead for 4-H positive youth development programs at the state level.

Carey’s professional background comprises roles in higher education and student affairs, including 10 years focused on student engagement, retention, and success at Ball State University, Wittenberg University, and Illinois Wesleyan University. He has a bachelor of arts in English from Illinois Wesleyan, a master of arts in student affairs administration from Ball State, and a doctoral degree from the University of Illinois in educational policy, organization, and leadership.

“Each day, I’m inspired by the passion of our 4-H youth, the commitment of our volunteers, the support of our families, and the dedication of our staff who deliver Beyond Ready experiences across Illinois,” Carey said. “Serving in this role reminds me to stay centered in the 4-H mission and Extension values while uplifting the College of ACES and the university. Together, we will listen, learn, and grow as we continue to make a lasting impact.”