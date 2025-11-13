Goose Lake Prairie Partners sponsor special tree Festival of Trees

The Goose Lake Prairie Partner's tree as part of the Grundy County Historical Society Museum's annual Festival of Trees. (Michael Urbanec)

The Goose Lake Prairie Partners are sponsoring a special tree at the Grundy County Historical Society Museum’s annual Festival of Trees, their second year doing so.

The tree is created in the spirit of the 1800s, decorated with what would be and still is from Mother Nature. All ornaments on the tree were collected by members of the Goose Lake Prairie Partners.

“This tree is one of a kind,” reads a statement from the Goose Lake Prairie Partners. “The flowers are handcrafted by members, and a poem which perfectly fits our tree is on display beside the tree in the museum.”

The tree also comes with a small bag containing a game.

The Festival of Trees begins Thursday, Nov. 20, and auction items are already on display at the museum. Raffle tickets and 50/50 drawing tickets are also on sale, and there will be a bake sale Friday, Nov. 21 and Saturday, Nov. 22.