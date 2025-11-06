Fitness Premier opens new Relax and Restore Suite in Minooka

The Channahon Minooka/Grundy County Chamber held a ribbon cutting with Fitness Premier in Minooka to celebrate its new Relax + Restore room. Minooka Trustee Josh Stell, the Fitness Premier team, and Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen pose in front of the new suite before the official cutting. (Photo provided by the Channahon-Minooka Chamber of Commerce)

Fitness Premier at 1010 S. Ridge Road in Minooka has opened a new Relax + Restore Suite, which features numerous different therapies.

The gym has been there for more than six years and continues to update its facilities, which now include a dry sauna, frost locker, cold plunge, salt chambers, human touch massage chairs, a cryo lounge, red light therapy, percussion therapy, compression boots and red/blue light masks.

“Since the opening of our Relax + Restore Suite, our member feedback has been amazing. We are happy to provide not just a fitness center to build strength as well as a recovery space to restore your body after a workout,” Manager Dana Odegaard said in a news release.

Fitness Premier has memberships available with levels that include full access to the suite. The gym is available to its members 24/7 and is staffed Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A ribbon cutting was held by the Channahon Minooka/Grundy County Chamber for the new suite Oct. 20. Village officials, the Chamber staff, Chamber members and the Fitness Premier team all gathered to celebrate.

“Fitness Premier prides itself on offering the latest trends for its members, keeping up with what people need and want for their fitness goals,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

It specializes in personal training, group training, nutrition coaching, assisted stretch sessions, recovery and more. Their focus is to help members lose weight, increase mobility and strength.

“We are a full-service health and wellness facility. Offering everything to anyone. From the gym bro that just wants to lift heavy and be left alone to the person that’s never stepped foot in a gym before, we want them all to feel welcome and we want to help them wherever is needed,” Odegaard said.

“We go with the flow and are always evolving, i.e. our new Relax and Restore Suite. Whatever the new trend is, we are ready and willing to add those amenities or remodel as needed to stay current with the health and wellness trends.,” she continued.

For more information visit fitnesspremierclubs.com or call 815-521-4100. For more information on the Channahon Minooka/Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.