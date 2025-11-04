Shaw Local

Morris council approves agreement with Grundy County Animal Control to serve the city

Morris City Hall (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris City Council approved an agreement with Grundy County Animal Control Monday to continue providing services in the city.

Morris will pay Animal Control a little over $17,000, a $1,000 increase over last year.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the increase is based on the number of calls for service Animal Control had last year.

Grundy County Animal Control is located at 310 E. Dupont Road south of Morris, and it handles abandoned, abused, and stray animals while reuniting lost pets with their owners.

