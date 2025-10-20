I-80 near Morris closed for Illinois State Police investigation

An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. (Jerry Nowicki)

Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 112 near Morris is currently shut down for an Illinois State Police investigation.

Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded to the above location at approximately 8:16 a.m. Monday for a report of body in the roadway, according to the Illinois State Police.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto Illinois Route 7, according to the Illinois State Police.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” according to the Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.