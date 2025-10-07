Morris Cruise Night takes over Downtown on Saturday

Morris Cruise Night returns with its October event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with cars old and new along with another beneficiary, Angels of Hope.

Angels of Hope is a Coal City-based organization that provides support for families dealing with the loss of a child or the loss of fertility.

The entry fee is $10, and vehicles should enter off North Division Street onto East Washington Street, where drivers can pay their fee and receive their packet. All registration fees are donated to the beneficiary.

Morris Cruise Night staff begins parking as early as 3 p.m.