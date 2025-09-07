State police remind Illinois drivers about traffic safety during harvest season

Farmers across Illinois will be moving equipment along roadways throughout the upcoming harvest months. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Illinois State Police is reminding motorists and farmers about traffic safety this fall as harvest season ramps up.

Farmers across the state will be moving equipment along roads throughout the upcoming months.

As farmers travel between fields, ISP reminds motorists and farmers alike to share the road to help reduce crashes involving tractors and other farm equipment.

ISP encourages motorists to follow these safe driving tips this harvest season:

Share the road and be patient. Allow for extra travel time.

Increase following distance to improve sight lines when driving behind wide, slow-moving vehicles.

Reduce speed when encountering farm equipment on public roads.

Flashing amber lights mean “caution,” and orange and red reflective triangles warn motorists that farm equipment travels at slower speeds.

It is illegal to pass in a no-passing lane or within 100 feet of an intersection, railroad crossing or bridge. Improper passing, including around farm equipment, can be deadly. Be cautious when pulling back into the lane of traffic.

Watch for the farmer’s indication of a turn. Newer equipment may have turn signals, but older equipment may not, so watch for the farmer’s hand signals.

Be prepared to yield to wide equipment.

ISP also encourages farmers to do their part by following these safe driving tips: