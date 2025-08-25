Morris Community High School ranked in top half of schools nationally

Morris Community High School has been recognized by US News and World Report as the 6,481st best school out of 17,901 in the US and number 222 out of 715 in Illinois.

It’s also ranked 171 out of 363 schools in the Chicago Metro Area.

“Morris Community High School’s ranking continues to improve after trending upward last year,” said MCHS Superintendent Dr. Craig Ortiz in a news release. “We are very proud of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators for the hard work that contributes to these rankings.”

According to the news release, US News and World Report ranks high schools based on how well their students perform on standardized tests while also taking graduation and college readiness benchmarks into consideration.