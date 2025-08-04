I-80 traffic in Grundy County snarled by semitrailer crash

Two semis crashed on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, causing the road to close while crews clean up the debris. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that Interstate 80 westbound is closed just before the Morris exit after two semis crashed into each other.

The road will reopen once both semis and the debris are removed from the roadway.

At 5:16 a.m. on Monday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on the westbound lanes of I-80 at milepost 113, near Illinois Route 47, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

The two-vehicle crash involved semitrailers, Bufford said.

“One semi is jackknifed, and the other semi is on its side blocking all lanes of traffic,” Bufford said.

The drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries, Bufford said.

I-80 westbound traffic is being diverted off at Brisbin Road, Bufford said. Lane closures are expected for about four to five hours.