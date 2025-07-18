We Care of Grundy County Stuffs the Bus on Saturday

The flyer for Saturday's Stuff the Bus event at Morris Walmart. (Photo provided by We Care of Grundy County)

We Care of Grundy County is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event Saturday at Walmart, 333 E. US Route 6 in Morris.

We Care of Grundy County is working on its back-to-school assistance program and is seeking people to buy school supplies to fill out a school bus. The supplies will go to help families in need.

Those interested in donating can drop school supplies off at the Stuff the Bus event.

Supplies needed include ear buds or headphones, zippered pencil pouches, scientific calculators, book bags, loose-leaf paper, single subject spiral notebooks, pocket folders, composition books, Post-It notes, #2 pencils, blue or black pens, red pens, large pink erasers, dry erase markers, highlighters, Crayola crayons, Elmer’s glue sticks, Elmer’s glue 4 oz or 8 oz, colored pencils, scissors, washable markers, Crayola Watercolors, and Crayola markers.

There will also be a live broadcast from 103.1 WCSJ.

Grundy County families seeking back-to-school aid can pick up an application at We Care of Grundy County at 530 Bedford Road in Morris or visit https://www.wecareofgrundy.com/back-to-school-assistance-2025.