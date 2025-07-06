City of Morris and First America host E-Recycling event

The City of Morris is hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 18, at First America Recycling, 1000 E. Armstrong St.

Items accepted include cables and wiring, TVs and monitors, batteries, cameras and camcorders, cell phones, computers and laptops, iPods and iPads, circuit boards, microwaves, game systems, DVD players and VCRs, fax machines, scanners and printers and handheld appliances.

“Electronic waste often contains hazardous materials like lead, mercury and cadmium,” Mayor Chris Brown said. “This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to responsibly recycle devices that might otherwise harm the environment.”

CRT, or deep back TVs and monitors, will cost $25 to recycle. All other items will be accepted for free. White goods like stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators will not be accepted.

First America has been a leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for 15 years, specializing in recycling for businesses and individuals who want transparent and environmentally friendly methods of reusing and recycling electronic scrap, according to a Friday news release.

For more information, call First America at 815-941-9888.