Apple Butter and Shugie’s moves into new Morris location

Apple Butter and Shugie's has moved up the block to its larger new home at 317 N. Liberty St. in downtown Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Apple Butter and Shugie’s has a new home in downtown Morris, where spacious new quarters offer a fresh shopping experience.

The creative side of the family-owned business is in the hands of Jane Kerr of Morris, who recently called on 30 friends, relatives and employees to walk the eclectic treasure trove of goods from 309 N. Liberty St. over to the new location.

About 300 boxes and 2.5 miles of back and forth later, the inventory was ready for the next-day arrival of the display hutches by WT Moving. A June 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location at 317 N. Liberty St.

“It was a big move,” Kerr said about the novelty gift shop, which offers a little bit of everything and is chock-full of gift-giving ideas. “It was needed. We’re very pleased, very proud.”

Although the business doesn’t sell antique items, it spotlights vintage goods in the expansive front windows to visually complement the old-school facade of the 1946 Roy J. Bannon building, whose previously covered-up sign reads Spurgeon’s, which was a popular clothing retailer until the 1990s. Now on display in the store is a poster of a Christmas ad for Spurgeon’s published in the Morris Herald-News.

Behind the windows, a rocking horse is placed prominently among the goods, all reaching back in time.

“That horse is 45 years old, bought for my son who had pneumonia,” Kerr said. “My father went out and got it for him [for] when he got home.”

Just a sampling of Apple Butter and Shugie’s wares includes specialty jams, candle lines, purses, soaps, garden items, cardinal-themed goods, socks, local sports team shirts, a pet section with mugs and mini pocket charms.

It’s designed to appeal to children, too, with games, toys, a variety of jigsaw puzzles, charmingly cuddly creations and candies.

To spot trends, Kerr listens to her customers.

“The kids tell me what they like,” she said. “What’s popular now is Dubai chocolate. It’s like a pistachio cream inside a chocolate bar.”

Kerr relishes running the shop, and enjoys going on buying trips to gift shows in Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.

“I just love doing it; I love the creativity,” she said. “I get that from my mom. I take people’s suggestions. I bring in different stuff, things I like. I try to keep a low price point.”

That extends to working to keep the price of many of the toys and other items children are likely to select under $6.

All the holidays are represented in the shop, and Morris-centric T-shirts will be highlighted. For Christmas, she expects a popular theme will continue to be her products featuring adorable Highland cows in everything from blankets, tote bags, purses and little resin statues to soft and snuggly plush toys.

“We’re known at Christmastime for our ‘Elf on the Shelf Party,’ a two-day event,” said Kerr, who will work on invitations in September.

The party incorporates a variety of special touches, made possible by the Kerrs’ friendship with Santa, who’s been known to frequent the shop.

The annual party concept won a national award 10 years ago from Gifts & Decorative Accessories magazine, entailing a trip to New York City for the Retailer Excellence Awards presentation.

The shop has been a labor of love for Kerr and her co-owner husband, Stuart, who handles the paperwork and finance side of the business.

In 1988, the retail bug bit Jane who was working as fundraiser for the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association. Her fledgling enterprise initially was based in her home, but by 1991 she launched the first of several brick-and-mortar stores she would operate over the years.

“I truly could not do this without my husband Stuart – he supports my crazy ideas and goes along with them," said Kerr, adding the couple get along.

That’s an understatement, considering they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August, having known each other since the second grade.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the shop stays open for the Morris Cruise Night. In November and December, the business adds hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Learn more about Apple Butter and Shugie’s on Facebook at tinyurl.com/553cdxwv or call 815-942-5093.