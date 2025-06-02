Grundy County Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in Jugtown Road crash

Alexis Kay Higgins-Weatherhead, 18, Coal City, has died after her vehicle was discovered in a lake about 11 p.m. Sunday.

John Callahan, the Grundy County Coroner, confirmed Monday that Alexis Kay Higgins-Weatherhead, 18, Coal City, has died after her vehicle was discovered in a lake about 11 p.m. Sunday on Jugtown Road slightly north of Deerfield Drive.

Callahan’s office said in a Monday news release that Higgins-Weatherhead lost control of her vehicle while heading north, and it went off the road’s east side about 200 yards north of Deerfield Drive. The vehicle traveled through the ditch and struck some small trees before entering the lake.

“It is unclear as to what time the incident occurred and how she lost control of the vehicle,” according to the release.

The crash is under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. The Coal City Fire Department was on the scene and was assisted by several agencies in recovering the vehicle.