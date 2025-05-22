Morris City Pool opens on Saturday

A young patron comes off one of Morris City Pool's three water slides. The pool has seen record attendance this summer. (Rob Oesterle)

The weather is getting warmer and school is nearly out, which means it’s time for the Morris City Pool to open for the season.

It opens starting at noon Saturday, with admissions costing $1 for a child and $3 for an adult, as long as they live in the city. There are also season passes available, which cost $50 for a city resident and $150 for a family of city residents. Non-residents will pay $100 for an individual pass and $250 for a family pass.

Swim lessons return for the 2025 year for children ages five and older, with sessions running at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday from both June 16 to June 27th, and from July 7 to July 18. There are 10 scheduled lessons, and residents pay $75, and non-residents pay $100. There is a maximum of five kids per class.

Little Fins and Parent and Me swimming also return for 2025, with Little Fins sessions running the same dates as the swim lessons for older children and the Parent and Me lessons running June 10 through June 26 on Tuesday and Thursdays, and from July 8, 10, 15, 17, 29 and 31. Little fins costs $55 for residents and $80 for non-residents, and Parent and Me costs $40 for residents and $65 for non-residents.

The city pool opens from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on other programs, or information on how to host a pool party, visit morriscitypool.org.