Morris announces sidewalk repair program

The City of Morris announced Tuesday that it is launching a sidewalk repair program to improve pedestrian safety, enhance accessibility and maintain infrastructure.

It said in a Tuesday news release that the program addresses aging, damaged and uneven sidewalks across the city.

“Safe and accessible sidewalks are essential to the walkability and overall quality of life in our city,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown. “This new program reflects our commitment to maintaining public infrastructure and ensuring that residents of all ages and abilities can move through our neighborhoods safely.”

The city is asking residents for help in determining which sidewalks need replacement, according to the news release.

Residents should email a photo of the sidewalk to Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson or call 815-585-7441.

To qualify, a sidewalk must be sunken or risen a difference of a quarter inch between sections, broken into three or more pieces, 50% or more deteriorated or spalling, and require improvements to meet ADA guidelines.

“This program is about more than pouring new concrete, it’s about connecting people,” Knudson said. “Whether it’s a child walking to school or a neighbor enjoying a stroll, we want everyone to feel safe on our sidewalks.”

All submissions will be reviewed and placed on a list for repair if they qualify, according to the news release. The most damaged and deteriorated sidewalks will be prioritized.