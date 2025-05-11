Community Pulse: GEDC VP reflects on first few months in the role

As a lifelong resident of Grundy County, I’ve always admired the forward-thinking spirit that defines our community. From a young age, I recognized that Grundy was a place where people worked hard, supported their neighbors, and continuously looked toward the future. That local pride only grew stronger after I left for college. Many of my new friends were from Chicago or the surrounding suburbs, and most had never ventured south of I-80. To them, life outside the metropolitan area was unfamiliar—and frankly, they had their own assumptions about what existed “beyond civilization.”

I’ll never forget the first time I hosted a group of them for a weekend visit. As we drove through the county, their reactions were immediate. Gasps of surprise, wide eyes, and comments like, “There’s so much more to this area than I ever imagined.” They were struck not only by the natural beauty and open spaces, but also by the vitality of our towns, the strong sense of community, and the emerging industries tucked into every corner of the county. That moment stayed with me. It reminded me of something important: Grundy County has a story worth telling.

Today, as a new member of the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC), I have the privilege of helping to tell that story in a more formal way. When I joined the GEDC, I brought with me a general understanding of economic development—the idea that we work to recruit new industries, support local businesses, and strengthen the county’s long-term economic health. But over the past few months, my understanding has deepened significantly. I’ve been inspired by the scale of what’s happening here and by the vision and collaboration that fuel our economic progress.

One of my first major responsibilities was organizing a series of business retention visits with long-established employers in the area. These meetings, which include representatives from the GEDC, educational institutions, local municipalities, and county government, serve several key purposes. First, they give businesses an opportunity to share their challenges and request support. Second, they provide invaluable feedback that helps shape policies and programs. Third—and perhaps most importantly—they reinforce our commitment to the companies that have chosen to invest in Grundy. Through these conversations, we’ve sparked meaningful partnerships, launched new initiatives, and strengthened cross-sector collaboration. We’re finding creative ways to connect local talent with local employers, enhance training opportunities, and make Grundy an even more attractive place for innovation and investment.

Looking ahead, the Advancing Grundy initiative represents a bold and intentional step forward. This comprehensive plan outlines ten strategic initiatives designed to foster sustainable growth and long-term prosperity. It’s the product of extensive collaboration and reflects the collective aspirations of our community leaders, stakeholders, and residents. From infrastructure improvements to workforce readiness programs, Advancing Grundy is not just a blueprint—it’s a call to action for everyone to participate.

Every day this role brings me back to that moment with my college friends—the moment I got to show them the real Grundy County. That same sense of pride and possibility fuels my work today. There is so much here to celebrate: our industrious people, our shared values, and the momentum we’re building together. It’s an exciting time to be part of Grundy County—and an even more exciting time to help shape its future.