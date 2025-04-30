Morris Community High School Theater to present ‘Big Fish’ this weekend

The cast of Morris Community High School's performance of "Big Fish" dances and sings on stage during a rehearsal on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Community High School Theater program is performing its spring play, “Big Fish” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, with further shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

The play is led by Liam Eber, playing a father named Edward and Aric Huettemann, playing the son named Will. Edward is a storyteller, an old man attending his son’s wedding under the request that he keep his anecdotes to a minimum.

“Edward is a traveling salesman who tells a lot of really big stories about his life and who he is, all these experiences he’s had,” Eber said. “His son grows up and he’s about to get married and have a kid, wrangling with the fact that he doesn’t really know his father.”

Huettemann said his character is more dramatic than any other he’s ever played, and it plays out during the story.

“He really wants to connect with his dad, but his dad keeps telling these fanciful stories,” Huettemann said. “You can see he tries, and whenever Edward tells another big tale, he’s like ‘you’re kidding.’ He wants this connection so badly. It’s much different than most musicals I’ve done.”

Both Eber and Huettemann lead a group of seniors getting ready for their last time on the stage in high school. For Eber, he’s getting to share the stage with a group of people whom he’s been able to call a family for the past four years. He’s looking forward to seeing everyone shine in their last show ever.

Drama Club Director Andrea Gustafson said this group of seniors is special to her.

“I’ve known a lot of them since they were little, being in drama camps I ran, knowing a lot of their older siblings who came through the program,” Gustafson said. “This was the group that had their first freshman year during COVID. We were in school, but wearing masks.”

Tickets can be bought at morrishstheatre.ludus.com for $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Morris Community High School students get in for $7.