Minooka High School student Nyah McCallum named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month - Clone

Minooka Community High School student Nyah McCallum,daughter of Lynell and Susan of Channahon, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for April.

Nyah keeps a 4.17 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and she has achieved high honor roll every semester as well as received her Seal of Biliteracy in American Sign Language. She is very involved in extra-curricular activities, according to a Tuesday news release: She participates in marching band, indoor percussion, ASL National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Connections Crew, and has read the school’s morning announcements for three years. Outside of school, she has drummed for six different churches in the last five years.

Band Director Kyle Adelmann nominated Nyah, and she she is a model member of the MCHS band program.

“Because of her high level of musicianship and leadership, our percussion section continues to be one of our strongest in the entire band,” Adelmann said. “Nyah’s personality will be greatly missed after she graduates and we wish her well on her future musical endeavors.”

Nyah said community service is important to her because her community isn’t just her home, as much as it is the people who live there with her.

“Being an active member is who I strive to be in hopes I can make my community a happier, more positive place,” Nyah said.

She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in finance, with aspirations to become a corporate lawyer.