St. Mary’s Hospital Named Manteno Chamber’s Large Business of the Year

St. Mary’s Hospital was honored by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce this week as its 2026 Large Business of the Year, recognizing the hospital’s long-standing commitment to healthcare and community involvement.

The Chamber selected St. Mary’s based on outstanding leadership, service excellence, strong community engagement and a demonstrated commitment to improving the region’s quality of life.

The organization consistently supports community initiatives, invests in innovation and growth, and works to enhance outcomes for the people it serves.

“St. Mary’s stood out not only because of its long-standing history and dedication to healthcare, but because of the way the organization continues to show up for our community both inside and outside the hospital’s walls,” a Chamber voting member said.

Patrick Kerrwood, St. Mary’s CEO, accepted the award alongside Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer, and Sarah Mickler, chief financial officer.

“This recognition is truly humbling for us, for our organization,” Kerrwood said. “We will always feel we’re an important part of the Manteno community, and more broadly, Kankakee County.”

Ashley Peterson, president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, said the hospital’s impact extends far beyond patient care.

“St. Mary’s Hospital has been a cornerstone of our community for generations,” Peterson said. ”Their commitment to compassionate care, innovation and community involvement continues to make a lasting impact throughout our region. We are incredibly grateful for the leadership and support they provide to so many individuals and families every single day.”

St. Mary’s Hospital is a member of the not-for-profit Prime Healthcare Foundation.