Grundy County Emergency Agency looking to train storm spotters

A program providing training for volunteer weather spotters also will make preparedness information available to the public, announced Grundy County Emergency Management.

The training event in Morris, created by the National Weather Service, will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

The free program will cover the types of hazardous weather that occur during the spring and summer months, including thunderstorms and heat waves. Beach safety also is addressed.

The training is for people interested in weather who are willing to contribute to the safety of their community as spotters taught to accurately relay information on local conditions to the National Weather Service. The NWS Chicago area office is in Romeoville. The recommended age for volunteers is 18 and older.

The March 19 program will be held in the First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris. To RSVP, go to Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/maedbus3.

The NWS also offers a community weather preparedness program from 7 to 9 p.m. April 2 in New Lenox, as well as virtual training sessions for weather spotters from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 9 and noon to 2 p.m. April 23. For information, visit weather.gov/chicago/spotter_talk.

The Basic Severe Weather Spotter Program was designed by the National Weather Service to improve warning services, according to the news release. The NWS needs real-time reports of hail size, wind damage, flash flooding, heavy rain, tornadoes and waterspouts to effectively warn the public.

Even as new technology allows the NWS to issue warnings with more lead time, the agency notes that spotters always will be needed in tandem with radar indications of severe weather to provide their local assessment of what’s actually happening on the ground, or “ground truth”.

The volunteers serve as severe weather spotters for the NWS and local emergency management programs.

Preparedness tips

The following guidelines for severe weather preparedness are provided on the NWS website at weather.gov/ilx/severe-prep:

Stay informed: Monitor a weather-alert radio, local radio and TV broadcasts, NWS web pages or various news apps. Don’t rely on just one method – especially storm sirens – which may not be heard indoors by everyone.

Develop an emergency plan: Designate places to go to seek safe shelter from a tornado or severe thunderstorm. Pick two places to meet in case you are separated from your family or co-workers. While traveling or when away from home, know the names of the locations you are visiting – especially county and city names.

Get ready at home for an emergency: Learn how to use a fire extinguisher, how to administer CPR and how to turn off the electricity, gas and water supplies in your home. Inspect your home for potential hazards such as weakened trees or limbs, cracked windows or worn roofing.

Have an emergency supply kit: Some storms produce power outages that will last for several days. Having the following items will help you cope with the disaster: