February 17, 2025
Channahon man dead following crash on I-55

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 55 in Channahon Township on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

A Channahon man died following on a crash over the weekend on Interstate 55 in Channahon Township.

Camden Newberry, 33, was pronounced deceased at 3:34p.m. on Saturday Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet Hospital as the result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on southbound I-55 at mile marker 248, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday. Final cause and manner of death will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, according to the coroner’s office.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

