Minooka schools announce eLearning day anticipating Wednesday snow storm, MVK releasing early

A snow plow clears a mixture of snow and rain Thursday as The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of northeastern Illinois, including portions of southern McHenry County. (Kyle Grillot)

Both Minooka Elementary and high school districts have announced Wednesday will be an eLearning day anticipating a snow storm.

Immaculate Conception School in Morris will be letting students out at 12:30 p.m. because of the snow. Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary will be releasing at 12:05 p.m. and the Middle School will be releasing at 12:10 p.m. due to the weather. Wednesday was already a planned early 11:30 a.m. dismissal day for Coal City, Saratoga, Morris Elementary and Morris High School.

All after school events in Coal City on Wednesday are also cancelled.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced early Wednesday that county offices would be closing at noon to allow staff to travel safely before road conditions worsen.

A snow storm is forecasted to dump between three and six inches of snow on Grundy County during the school day tomorrow, and the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region that runs from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

A combination of snow and ice could lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions.

More schools and business closings will be added to the list of closings as more are announced.