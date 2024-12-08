December 08, 2024
Morris Pastor, Grundy board member Caleb Counterman dies in Sunday morning car crash

By Michael Urbanec

Caleb Counterman

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan announced Sunday that Morris pastor and Grundy County Board member Caleb Counterman died after a car accident early Sunday morning.

Callahan said Counterman and a passenger were traveling eastbound on East Pine Bluff Road when the vehicle struck a patch of ice, lost control and rolled over. Counterman was ejected from the vehicle.

Wilmington Fire Protection District paramedics took Counterman to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

